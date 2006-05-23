Seagate completes acquisition of Maxtor and lays off 6,000

As Seagate closes the acquisition of Maxtor it will lay off 50 percent of Maxtor´s remaining workforce.

50 percent of Maxtor´s 12,000 employees will be laid off as disk drive maker Seagate closes the acquisition of the company. Seagate's total employment will be 51,000 with the addition of the Maxtor employees, a spokesman said.