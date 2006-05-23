Hermis Capital buys shares in Kitron

On the 22 of May 2006 UAB Hermis Capital JSC, Vilnius purchased 30.000 shares of Kitron ASA at an average price of NOK 3,96.

After this purchase UAB Hermis Capital JSC and its controlled affiliates will hold a total of 69.164.600 shares in Kitron ASA.



Nerijus Dagilis, and Titas Sereika, both members of the board of Kitron ASA, are both founders and members of the board of UAB Hermis Capital JSC.