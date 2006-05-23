CIP developed assembling process

The Centre for Integrated Photonics has developed a way of assembling integrated optical devices that is simpler than established methods and yet reliable.

“Our technique requires just passive assembly, yet provides very low insertion losses, making it possible to create single-module solutions for applications such as packet switches and signal regenerators,” said Graeme Maxwell, vice president CIP's vice president of Hybrid R&D, in a statement.



“Among the potential applications are reconfigurable add-drop multiplexers, 2R and 3R signal regenerators, high-speed interconnect, packet switches, WDM PON devices and optical buffer memories. In each of these cases I expect our platform approach to offer considerable cost reduction and performance advantages over current component solutions and integration methods,” added Maxwell.