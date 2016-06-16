© Schmid

IDRO and Schmid to set up PV manufacturing facility in Iran

Iran is progressing with its plan to diversify the country’s energy resources by increasing the share of renewable energies in the country’s energy mix. As a result IDRO and Schmid Group start a collaboration.

The Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) and Schmid Group now start a collaboration to establish a fully integrated photovoltaic manufacturing plant in Iran. The state of the art manufacturing facility will include the entire photovoltaics value chain, including production of polysilicon, wafer, solar cell and module.



Schmid Group will deliver technology, manufacturing lines and plants for setting-up one of the most advanced integrated PV manufacturing facilities worldwide. Starting with an annual production capacity of 200 MW, the project has the goal to expand the capacity to more than 1'000 MW per year in the future.



Dr. Mansour Moazami, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade & IDRO Chairman of the Board said: “As an industrial development organization, IDRO is leading establishments of new industries in Iran and has decided for investment in solar photovoltaics manufacturing value chain. Our investment is based on a technology transfer and development framework targeting local and global PV markets. We started a collaboration and signed the agreement with Schmid Group due to their competencies and the state of the art technology ownership.”



Christian Schmid, President and CEO of the Schmid Group, regards this agreement as another milestone for Schmid Group: “We are proud to start collaboration with a respected organization like IDRO and consider this agreement as an excellent opportunity to establish a long term partnership in an important PV future market. The fully integrated manufacturing facility together with the excellent academic infrastructure in Iran will enable an ideal PV research and development hub in Iran and the joint R&D collaboration will be an integral part for our partnership with IDRO.”