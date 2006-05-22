Kimball names Orbotech solder<br>paste AOI system company standard

Orbotech Ltd. announced that Kimball Electronics Group, Inc. has named Orbotech's Symbion™ P36 automated optical inspection (AOI) system for volumetric solder paste inspection and measurement as the recommended standard for all of its global electronics assembly manufacturing operations.

This decision follows an extensive evaluation of eight systems from competing AOI suppliers.



Commenting on the award, Mr. Pawe³ Wa'niowski, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Manager of Kimball Electronics Engineering & Design Services, said: 'The Symbion P36 scored significantly higher overall than any other solution. We are very pleased with the results of the evaluation and look forward to the successful contribution of Orbotech's systems to meeting our production goals.' A Quality Function Deployment (QFD) method was used to perform the first phase of the evaluation, which included the critical factors of overall performance, programming, system capabilities, board inspection results, installation, service, market data and options. The second phase required a rigorous on-site evaluation with a focus on verification of speed, measurement system analysis and defect detection.



'We are honored to have been selected by Kimball Electronics as their global standard. They conducted a very thorough and professional testing process to determine the best solution', commented Mr. Hanan Gino, President of the Electronics Assembly Division at Orbotech Ltd. 'With the increasing trend by manufacturers to implement AOI at the solder paste inspection stage as part of a comprehensive quality control strategy, we are pleased that our new Symbion technology is proving to have the advanced performance, yet simple and efficient operation necessary to successfully meet the industry's challenging manufacturing requirements.'