© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 30, 2016
Yamaha extends its partnership with Blundell and Altus in the UK
Yamaha Motor IM Europe extends its cooperation with both of its agents in the UK.
Mr. Pierre Williams, Yamaha Motor IM Europe’s Area Sales Manager, commented “Yamaha Motor IM Europe with its joint partnerships with Blundell Production Equipment and Altus Group is confident to continue to best serve its customers in the UK and to reinforce its full range portfolio in the region.”
Blundell Production Equipment extend their established iPulse product range with the capability to now offer a full Yamaha line solution complimenting iPulse placement with Yamaha YCP10 printer and Yamaha 3D AOI inspection machines.
Altus Group will continue to offer Yamaha Printer YCP10, Yamaha YS/YSM /Sigma series pick and place machines and Yamaha X-Ray inspection machines solutions as compliment to their existing extensive product range of production equipment.
By extension of existing agreements Yamaha intends to support the total market utilizing the long established relationships and reputations of the local agents in different market sectors. Blundells have extensive market share in the Long board and LED segment and Altus are well established in the major Automotive and multinational facilities.
Neil Blundell, Director of Blundell Production Equipment and Nick Clarke, Account Manager of Blundell Production Equipment state: “Building on the success of the iPulse brand in UK, particularly in the CEM and LED lighting markets, we are pleased to extend our Yamaha iPulse product offering to include the YCP10 printer and the Yamaha 3D AOI inspection machines. We can now offer a Yamaha Total Line Solution and we look forward to a successful cooperation with Altus and the Yamaha Motor Europe team.”
Richard Booth, Director of Altus Goup Ltd. declares: “We are convinced that this new structure will strengthen Yamaha’s total market share in the region and this is always to the benefit of UK customers. Since establishing the relationship with Yamaha two years ago Altus have been particularly successful winning new customers with the established multifunctional YS/YSM series and we are delighted to add the high speed Sigma solutions to our range. The comprehensive Yamaha portfolio allows both Altus and Blundell to be successful in our unique market segments.We embrace prosperous new business opportunities thanks to Yamaha state of the art solutions and best in class machines.”
