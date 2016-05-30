© baloncici dreamstime.com

Silvaco expands operations in Asia with new office in China

The provider of electronic design automation software has opened a new direct sales and support center located in Shanghai, China.

"As a world leader in TCAD-to-signoff solutions for design houses and fabs, especially in the flat panel display and power semiconductor markets, it is vital for us to work closely with our customers to understand their upcoming technology challenges and provide solutions," said David L. Dutton, CEO of Silvaco. "This expansion enables us to partner even closer with our customers in the expanding China market and is a key aspect of Silvaco's global growth strategies."



"Silvaco China's new Shanghai office enables us to provide a higher level of support for our products in the country," said Sharon Fang, Silvaco China GM. "Silvaco's unique capabilities are ideally suited for IoT process nodes to provide affordable solution for the China market. New products and capabilities for advanced process node design will also provide innovative solutions for China foundries rapid growth plans."