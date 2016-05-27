© pichetw dreamstime.com

Photo Stencil moves into a new facility in Colorado

Photo Stencil's technology focus has evolved with the industry and to manufacture these high-end stencils, the company has recently moved into a new facility in Golden, Colorado.

The new facilty is equipped with cleanrooms, R&D labs, new plating lines, and precision fabrication equipment, including laser direct imaging (LDI). LDI enables the creation of extremely accurate stencils for solder paste printing of PCBs and for high density interconnects, BGAs, CSPs, and flex circuits.