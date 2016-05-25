© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com

Microsoft's phone business kicked the bucket

Microsoft plans to streamline the smartphone smartphone hardware business that it took over from Nokia – a decision that will impact up to 1'850 jobs.

With this decision, the company will record an impairment and restructuring cost of about USD 950 million, of which USD 200 million will relate to severance payments.



"We are focusing our phone efforts where we have differentiation — with enterprises that value security, manageability and our Continuum capability, and consumers who value the same," said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. "We will continue to innovate across devices and on our cloud services across all mobile platforms."



This will all result in the reduction of up to 1'350 jobs at Microsoft Mobile Oy in Finland, as well as up to 500 additional jobs globally. Employees working for Microsoft Oy, a separate Microsoft sales subsidiary based in Espoo, are not in scope for the planned reductions.



The company is looking to substantially complete this by the end of the calendar year and fully completed by July 2017.