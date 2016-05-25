© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Plexus to move Neenah design center

EMS provider Plexus will be relocating their Neenah Design Center, to Downtown Neenah – moving closer to its global headquarters

Plexus will lease space in the Gateway office building that is currently under construction and located across the street from Plexus’ global headquarters.



Todd Kelsey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “Plexus remains committed to our presence in Wisconsin and passionate about investing in our local community. We are excited to move our Neenah Design Center employees to downtown Neenah.



"The close proximity with our Global Headquarters will facilitate stronger collaboration between our teams and enable our Neenah Design Center employees to take advantage of the great amenities that the community has to offer,” Mr. Kelsey continued.



Upon completion of construction of the Gateway office building in the summer of 2017, approximately 200 Plexus employees will relocate to the new facility.