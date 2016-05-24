© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Komax continues to invest in taping technology

Komax is strengthen its position in taping technology by acquiring Kabatec GmbH & Co. KG. The sale is likely to be completed in June 2016.

Kabatec is a young technology company in Burghaun, Germany – it employs over 30 people and focuses on the development and production of high-performance cable taping technologies. Komax and Kabatec have been working together for several years already.



The aim of this acquisition – and the previously announced takeover of German company Ondal Tape Processing GmbH – is to consolidate and more efficiently use the innovation in taping technology.