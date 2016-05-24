© evertiq

Yamaha partners with Austrian for Austria

Yamaha Motor IM Europe and Stepan have partnered to serve their Austrian customers by offering Yamaha's Pick and Place models and solutions.

Austrian company Stepan GmbH to provide the full range of Yamaha’s machines for electric/electronic parts mounting and propose optimum production-line makeup.



"Yamaha and Stepan are embracing this collaboration and look forward to gain further market opportunities and respond to the demand of the customers in Austria. Thanks to Stepan’s in depth experience in the industry, Yamaha’s high quality, reliable and very flexible machines and the very effective provided services will be available in the area.” commented Mr. Ichiro Arimoto, General Manager of Yamaha Motor IM Europe.