© pichetw dreamstime.com

Ipetronik takes over measurement technology company Caetec

Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG has successfully taken over measurement technology developer Caetec GmbH.

Caetec develops measurement technology used within the scope of vehicle testing, primarily for the fields of driver assistance systems, bus analysis and on-board power supply, which complements Ipetronik in the fields of powertrain and thermal management.



With this takeover, the company from Baden-Baden is further expanding its activities in the field of data loggers, measurement modules and measurement software. Indus Holding AG – the mother company of Ipetronik – is acquiring 100% of the Caetec company shares with immediate effect. At the same time, the company name, product lines, development site and all the employees are being retained, the company states in a press releanse.



"The acquisition is geared towards exploiting technical and sales-related synergies in a bid to offer the existing customer bases of Ipetronik and Caetec an even better range of products. This enables customers, for example, to simply select the devices best-suited and most efficient for their particular measurement tasks according to the 'best fit' approach", comments Andreas Wocke, Managing Director at Ipetronik.