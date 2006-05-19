Design contest at Austriamicrosystems

Austriamicrosystems AG offers three cash prizes varying in value from 7,500 euro or $9,000 down to 2,500 euro or $3,000 for designers who come up with the “most attractive” application ideas for its AS8500/AS8501 data acquisition product family.

The winners of the contest will be invited to present their prototype systems as part of 25th anniversary celebrations in September 2006 held at Austriamicrosystems' headquarters in Austria.



“After we introduced the AS8500/AS8501 family to the market, we received a large number of inquiries from a broad range of industries asking whether the products would be suitable for their respective application,” said Bernhard Czar, director of marketing for the automotive business unit at Austriamicrosystems, in a statement. “The answer was 'yes' in most cases, so we realized we should tap the creativity of customers, students and designers to see the full picture of possible applications for our AS8500/AS8501.”