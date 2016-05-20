© youssouf cader dreamstime.com

Jabil speeds up global collaboration with IBM cloud

Jabil Circui has deployed high-speed file transfer solutions from Aspera, an IBM company, running on the IBM Cloud to enable global users to send and exchange high-value design and engineering files quickly and reliably.

As Jabil's business has grown, so too has its need for faster exchanges of increasingly larger design files – such as CAD models and circuit diagrams.



Jabil selected Aspera faspex On Demand to simplify collaboration between geographically dispersed team members, partners and customers. Using Aspera, Jabil is able to transfer files of unlimited size and quantity, and even entire directory structures. With faspex On Demand, Jabil can utilize the one-step Direct-to-Cloud technology to improve the transfer speed of design files to and from IBM's Object Storage offering.



"As a company dedicated to providing better, faster and cheaper services to our customers, we knew we needed a new solution more aligned with our service objectives," said Dan Eng, Director of IT at Jabil. "We found the answer in Aspera. The solution's speed, security and ease of use enable us to provide quality service to our valued customers.