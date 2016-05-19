© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

EuroTech gets aerospace certification

The EuroTech Group plc is proud to announce that its UK manufacturing facility has been awarded AS9100C certification for the manufacture of PCBs.

AS9100C is a standardised quality management system for the aerospace industry.



"Not only does the certification open EuroTech’s services to new markets, it also gives existing customers further reassurance of the quality of EuroTech’s internal processes", the company writes.



EuroTech’s AS9100C certification comes in the midst of a £1m investment programme at the company, aiming to further improve the company’s technical capabilities and efficiency. The two-year programme focuses on fine-line and thin core technology and will enable the company to process layers as thin as 50µm with ideal surface topography.



The first stage of the plan was implemented in January 2016 with a £250,000 investment in a new thin core inner-layer processing facility.



“We are constantly looking for opportunities to improve because we know that our customers need the best possible product, manufactured to the highest standard,” commented Managing Director, David Douglas. “AS9100C is just another step towards the ultimate goal: giving our customers the advantage in a competitive sector.”