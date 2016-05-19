© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Fujitsu and Intel to focus on manufacturing solutions in IoT

Fujitsu Limited and Intel Corporation carried out a field trial to visualize manufacturing processes at Shimane Fujitsu Limited, something that will now lead to new solutions for customers in manufacturing.

The field trial linked the FUJITSU Cloud Service IoT Platform with the Intel IoT Gateway. As a result of this trial, the companies were able to rationalize functionality testing and repair processes on Shimane Fujitsu's manufacturing line, and in line with this, cut additional shipping costs that resulted from delays by 30%. The trial was a part of the IoT collaboration with Intel, launched in May 2015.



Going forward, Fujitsu will further strengthen its collaboration with Intel in the IoT field, creating new solutions and making them available to customers.



Fujitsu and Intel will use the experience gained at Shimane Fujitsu to establish IoT solutions for deployment to manufacturing customers. In addition, they will further accelerate the collaboration involving Fujitsu's IoT Platform and the Intel IoT Gateway by expanding IoT solutions to other fields, beginning with retail and the public sector.