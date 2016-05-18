© kentoh dreamstime.com

Pentax Medical acquires the rest of Simmedica

Pentax Medical has acquired majority shares of Simmedica – Sistemas Integrales de Medicina, S.A., based in Madrid, Spain.

Pentax Medical – the major shareholder of Simmedica – has acquired additional shares of the Spain-based company and now holds over 90% of the company.



Simmedica provides the Spanish and Portuguese healthcare markets with endoscopy and surgery products and services. The company has increased the sales volume of its products and services over recent years. This led Pentax Medical to the decision to acquire the majority of ownership of Simmedica.



This further investment by Pentax Medical into the Spanish and Portuguese healthcare markets will strengthen Pentax Medical’s position in these countries, and therefore its standing in Europe.



“I am delighted that Pentax Medical has further invested into Simmedica, as Spain and Portugal are promising markets for us and we are eager to drive our growth and bring our market leading products and services to as many customers in these countries as possible,” said Rainer Burkard, Managing Director of Pentax Europe GmbH and President of Pentax Medical EMEA.



Simmedica’s Managing Director, José Manuel Ruiz, will lead the company, he will be supported by Rafael Ruiz Mosquera, a new member of the leadership team who will take the position of General Manager.



“I am very pleased about this important step in the development of Simmedica. My team and I are very excited to work with Pentax Medical on common goals and sales strategies,” commented José Manuel Ruiz, Managing Director of Simmedica.