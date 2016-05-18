© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

SkyTrac partners with NEO Tech for communications equipment

EMS provider NEO Tech has launched full turnkey system level manufacturing for the SkyTrac ISAT-200A transceiver and flight data acquisition unit.

The partnership – which includes engineering services, printed circuit card assembly and final system integration and test services – is the culmination of a 12-month project by SkyTrac to transition to outsourced manufacturing, something that will allow SkyTrac to launch new products and services to the aviation industry while building manufacturing scale.



The ISAT-200A is a solution that provides aircraft system monitoring, data recording, global flight following, and real-time satellite communications all in a single system.



The Longmont, Colorado location selected to build the SkyTrac products is a NEO Tech Center of Excellence for defense and aviation technology solutions. In the last quarter, manufacturing of the final assembly and test have been seamlessly transitioned into the site. The final test includes complete product functional testing by NEO Tech utilising the Iridium satellite network, which ensures the ISAT-200A systems are equipped to reliably report on global fleet positions, in-flight safety events and engine exceedances.



“NEO Tech is proud to be selected as SkyTrac’s manufacturing partner,” said David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Choosing NEO Tech as their hardware manufacturing partner enables SkyTrac to focus on innovating new information solutions for the aviation industry.”