Fujitsu names PCSC as master distributor for PalmEntry solutions

Fujitsu Frontech North America, has named Torrance, California-based PCSC as its master distributor for PalmEntry and PalmEntryXS physical access control solutions.

Both PalmEntry and PalmEntryXS are based on Fujitsu’s PalmSecure palm vein biometrics technology.



PCSC is a designer and manufacturer of access control solutions ranging from integrated hardware to access control management software, including door entry access, video badging, CCTV control, elevator control, alarm graphics, PoE network peripherals, and video integration.



“We are delighted that Fujitsu has chosen PCSC as the master distributor for PalmEntry and PalmEntryXS solutions,” according to Mas Kosaka, President and CEO, PCSC. “This agreement will allow us to build and complement our existing product portfolio while enabling us to penetrate new markets with our security solutions.”



This master distributor agreement applies only to PalmEntry and PalmEntryXS solutions. Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. will continue to be the primary supplier of PalmSecure technology that includes PalmSecure Mouse, PalmSecure for Single Sign-on and PalmLock for SAP.



“By streamlining the sales channel, we are creating greater efficiencies that will enable PCSC to maintain and even augment the high level of customer service and care their customers receive today, while being very price competitive,” according to Randy Fox, Vice President of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.



Fujitsu PalmSecure biometric palm vein sensors use a near-infrared light to capture a user’s palm vein pattern, generating a unique biometric template that is matched against the palm vein patterns of pre-registered users.