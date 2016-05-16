© stadium

The primary location for Stadium’s wireless design activity

UK's Stadium Group has recently taken some steps to establish itself on the Scandinavian market by opening a regional design centre in Sweden.

The Swedish design centre – located in Kista outside of Stockholm – is the company's fourth opening over the past 12 months since the launch in 2015 – the other three regional design centres are located in Shanghai, China, and in Southampton and Norwich in the UK.



According to CEO Charlie Peppiatt the – 200 square meter – office space and laboratory at the Kista Science City was chosen due to recognised status as one of the world’s leading high-tech clusters, often referred to as Europe’s ‘Wireless Valley’. An other reason was the access to design and engineering talent in the Wireless and IoT space.



The centre is set to become the primary location for Stadium’s wireless design activity, and also function as the hub for the Group’s Technology Board. In short; going forward, the site will be the focal point and hub for the Group’s global design engineering activity.



The aim for the centre is to develop a strong design and program management team to provide customer focused solutions to Wireless and IoT clients.