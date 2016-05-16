© Farnell

element14 becomes official manufacturer of the BeagleBone Black

element14 has confirmed that they have been approved as an official manufacturer of the original BeagleBone Black, a low-power open-source hardware single-board computer.

The BeagleBone Black will be manufactured by Premier Farnell’s subsidiary Embest Technology.



David Shen, Group Chief Technical Officer at element14, said: “We are proud to partner with BeagleBoard.org to produce one of the most popular single board computers. This partnership shows our continuing commitment to providing engineers the latest development tools as well as providing world class design and manufacturing services”.



“We are delighted to further strengthen the partnership with element14 by approving them as an official manufacturer for the BeagleBone Black. This agreement reflects the relationship that BeagleBoard.org and element14 have built to date and we look forward to working together more closely," added Christine Long, Executive Director at BeagleBoard.org.