Schleuniger and Laser Wire Solution join forces

Switzerland based Schleuniger Group and the UK company, Laser Wire Solutions, intend to cooperate on a worldwide basis.

The goal of this cooperation is to develop and market joint solutions for laser-based cable processing and make the benefits of this technology available to a broader range of customer groups in various industries.



Laser Wire Solutions is a fast growing company that offers laser-based solutions for wire processing, in particular for the wire and jacket stripping processes. Stripping wires using laser technology was first developed by NASA and for a long time was used exclusively for processing high-tech wires for the aerospace industry. Thanks to a continued decline in the costs of laser components, this technology now represents, for certain applications, an interesting alternative to conventional wire processing, even outside of its original area of application.



Thanks to the cooperation agreement with Laser Wire Solutions, Schleuniger has gained access to this exciting technology with its interesting potential in the field of wire stripping. In addition, it allows Schleuniger to expand its comprehensive portfolio, further securing its number one position worldwide in semi-automatic wire stripping solutions.



The cooperation between Schleuniger and Laser Wire Solutions will primarily impact technological aspects, including product and application development, as well as marketing.



“I am really looking forward to this cooperation as it will significantly impact the way certain wires are processed. With Laser Wire Solutions’ technical expertise in laser applications and with Schleuniger’s knowhow in benchtop equipment and marketing, this cooperation will shape the wire processing industry in a significant way,” Paul Taylor, CEO and Managing Director of Laser Wire Solutions says.



“The innovation power, drive and entrepreneurial spirit within this company are simply exceptional,” says Schleuniger CEO, Christoph Schüpbach. “A huge potential in bringing together the two companies DNAs. I see multiple areas where both companies already greatly benefit from each other. It is a pleasure to see my team working with Paul like they have worked together for many years. The cooperation offers a vast range of synergies and I am convinced that both companies have much to gain from each other.”