Exception EMS sees major growth

The UK-based EMS-provider has invested in a third SMT line which supports the increase of 50 percent in orders over the last 12 months

Exception EMS, a UK based contracts electronics manufacturing solutions provider has seen an increase in its On-Demand service of 50 percent during the last 12 months. With new customers across a variety of sectors, the business has invested in a third SMT line to support the growth.



Garry Myatt, Sales Director at Exception EMS commented, “Businesses continue to face huge time challenges when bringing new designs to market, coupled with technical innovation and ever increasing component miniaturisation. To support this we’ve invested heavily in a team of skilled personnel who both understand the difficulties of the process but also the technical aspects of bringing a new product to market. Our investment in key manufacturing processes is crucial to our success and growing order book in this area.”