© ermess dreamstime.com General | May 11, 2016
Total and Aston Martin sign a new global partnership
Aston Martin and Total have signed a global partnership agreement. Total will become an energy partner to Aston Martin throughout 2016 and 2017, providing its products to the British company and its official motorsport outfit; Aston Martin Racing.
As part of the agreement, Total will support Aston Martin Racing throughout the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), becoming the “Official Lubricant and Technical Partner” of Aston Martin Racing
All three V8 Vantage GTE cars entered by Aston Martin Racing in this year’s WEC will race with Total lubricants and, for the first time outside of Formula 1, Total will provide a mobile laboratory and technical support with a dedicated engineer present at each WEC race event.
Total and Aston Martin will also explore options for further opportunities to utilise the energy supplier’s Total Excellium products.
Pierre Duhot, General Manager Automotive Division at Total Lubrifiants said: “Above 250 researchers are working at Total to develop high end fuels and lubricants. We are proud to work closely with Aston Martin and to contribute to their racing successes. Being passionate and pushing the technical boundaries to new heights is something we share with such a legendary and premium brand as Aston Martin. We are delighted to provide our products, our support and our technical know-how to Aston Martin Racing.”
David King, Vice President & Chief Special Operations Aston Martin commented: “Aston Martin is a global luxury brand and it is important that it continues to work with only the best from around the world. We recognise Total as a leading player in the automotive fuel and lubricant arena and we very much look forward to working with them, to achieve success both on and off the track”
