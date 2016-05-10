© kreisel electronic

Kreisel Electric builds factory in Upper Austria

Austrian battery pack developer and manufacturer, Kreisel Electric, is expanding production its capacity with the construction of a new factory in Rainbach, Austria.

The construction of the new battery factory – named 3K One – has just recently started. The new, 6'200 plus square-meter, facility will be equipped with a fully automated production line and will be able to produce batteries with a capacity of 800'000 kilowatt hours per year. The official opening of the factory is scheduled to March 2017



Due to the highly automated manufacturing process, the serial assembly of the battery technology is particularly fast (15 seconds for each kilowatt hour). Within a quarter a duplication of the production capacity is feasible, the company states in a press release.



The three equally sized parts of the building will be used for battery production, as well as for technical development of prototypes and small batch productions. The last section of the building will host the software and engineering development and the offices. The roof of the factory will be dressed in a photovoltaic system and the generated solar power will be stored in stationary Kreisel batteries (of 1,000 kilowatt hours) to secure the continuous power supply for building and charging stations.