© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

REStronics Northern California Zestron's new sales rep

REStronics Northern California is now representing Zestron's complete line of cleaning process solutions and services within Northern California and Northern Nevada.

“By adding Zestron’s innovative cleaning agents and services to its line of products, REStronics Northern California demonstrates its commitment to represent the latest technologies from worldwide leading suppliers to the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries,” says Eric Strating, Director of Sales, Zestron Americas.



“Coupled with Zestron’s application technology engineers and R&D support, REStronics Northern California will broaden our sales coverage and improve our service and distribution support to our ever growing customer base,” Mr. Strating adds.