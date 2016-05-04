© baloncici dreamstime.com

Stadium Group opens design centre in Sweden

Stadium Group has opened yet another regional design centre, this time its located at the Kista Science City in Stockholm, Sweden. The new design centre will focus primarily on serving its fast-growing wireless business.

The new centre will be steered by a team of wireless electronics design engineers and technical sales specialists with expertise in the areas of mobile connectivity, machine-to-machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT).



The Kista design centre is the fourth to be introduced by Stadium over the past twelve months following the launch, in 2015, of three regional design centres in Shanghai, China, and in Southampton and Norwich in the UK. The 200 square-meter office space and laboratory at the Kista Science City was chosen as the primary location for Stadium’s wireless design activity, and as the hub for the Group’s Technology Board, due to its status as one a high-tech cluster, and often referred to as Europe’s ‘Wireless Valley’.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO at Stadium Group, commented: “Stadium’s wireless business pipeline continues to grow in this fast moving sector of M2M connectivity. By establishing a network of regional design centres in key locations across Europe and Asia, along with first-class manufacturing and fulfilment facilities, we are creating the right operating model to manage the scale of our existing design-led business and to harness future growth.”