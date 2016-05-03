© kentoh dreamstime.com

PKC looking to team up with unnamed EMS provider

PKC has signed an agreement to start negotiations on creating a joint venture with an unnamed company specialised in electronics manufacturing.

The mystery company reportedly has multiple manufacturing locations in Asian countries. The purpose of this agreement is to combine both companies electronics businesses and operations.



According to a press release from PKC – the contract party has long history of serving multi-national corporations especially in medical device segment. PKCs Electronics business has been serving customers in industrial, telecommunication and medical device segments.



“We are glad to have this opportunity to further develop our Electronics business. This new entity will have much better ability to serve its customers with broader offering and presence in Asia and Europe. The bigger size will also bring improved competiveness which enables serving customers growing needs. PKC will remain as a long term shareholder in the entity but our partner will have the leading role and majority of the shares. We are confident that this arrangement will be positive to customers, employees and shareholders,” said PKC Group CEO Matti Hyytiäinen.



The establishment of the joint venture is subject to negotiating the definitive agreements and authority approvals. The finalisation is targeted to take place in the first quarter of year 2017.