Avnet Honored by AMD as 2005 Global Distributor of the Year and AMD Opteron(TM) Processor Distributor of the Year for North America and Europe.

Avnet Computing Components was recently recognized as AMD's top-performing global distributor for 2005. This marks the third consecutive year that Avnet achieved the No. 1 global distribution market share position for AMD products in America, Asia Pacific and Europe. AMD also selected Avnet as its AMD Opteron(TM) Processor Distributor of the Year for both North America and Europe. Focusing on complete white-box solutions, Avnet has maintained this industry leadership position by creating growth opportunities around AMD Opteron and AMD Athlon(TM) 64 processors for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), systems builders and value-added resellers (VARs).



'In 2005, 64-bit solutions became a part of mainstream power computing,' said George Condon, senior vice president of Avnet Computing Components, Americas. 'AMD Opteron and AMD Athlon(TM) 64 processors take advantage of the new solutions being developed for mission-critical computing environments. Avnet helped AMD enter new markets by combining our technical expertise and global logistics services to help partners create flexible and reliable custom solutions quickly and cost effectively.'



Avnet takes a solutions-based approach to developing customized products based on the AMD Opteron processor with Direct Connect Architecture for white-box servers and workstations and the AMD Athlon 64 processor for white-box desktops and notebooks. In addition, in each region Avnet has partnered with a variety of leading manufacturers to provide complementary products. Complementary suppliers vary by region and include ASUS, Dataram, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Kingston, Micron, Newisys, Seagate, Supermicro, Tyan and Uniwide. All components are available as a kit for partners to assemble themselves or as a fully integrated solution.



'Our 34-year relationship with Avnet has never been stronger,' said Pierre-Yves Ferrard, corporate vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales & Marketing at AMD. 'We appreciate Avnet's support in helping to generate demand for the award-winning AMD64 family of processors. Avnet mirrors AMD's customer-centric focus and has put a set of distribution services in place that makes it easy for its customers to deploy AMD processors with outstanding performance-per-watt-per-dollar.'