Electronics Production | May 18, 2006
Avnet Honored by AMD
Avnet Honored by AMD as 2005 Global Distributor of the Year and AMD Opteron(TM) Processor Distributor of the Year for North America and Europe.
Avnet Computing Components was recently recognized as AMD's top-performing global distributor for 2005. This marks the third consecutive year that Avnet achieved the No. 1 global distribution market share position for AMD products in America, Asia Pacific and Europe. AMD also selected Avnet as its AMD Opteron(TM) Processor Distributor of the Year for both North America and Europe. Focusing on complete white-box solutions, Avnet has maintained this industry leadership position by creating growth opportunities around AMD Opteron and AMD Athlon(TM) 64 processors for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), systems builders and value-added resellers (VARs).
'In 2005, 64-bit solutions became a part of mainstream power computing,' said George Condon, senior vice president of Avnet Computing Components, Americas. 'AMD Opteron and AMD Athlon(TM) 64 processors take advantage of the new solutions being developed for mission-critical computing environments. Avnet helped AMD enter new markets by combining our technical expertise and global logistics services to help partners create flexible and reliable custom solutions quickly and cost effectively.'
Avnet takes a solutions-based approach to developing customized products based on the AMD Opteron processor with Direct Connect Architecture for white-box servers and workstations and the AMD Athlon 64 processor for white-box desktops and notebooks. In addition, in each region Avnet has partnered with a variety of leading manufacturers to provide complementary products. Complementary suppliers vary by region and include ASUS, Dataram, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Kingston, Micron, Newisys, Seagate, Supermicro, Tyan and Uniwide. All components are available as a kit for partners to assemble themselves or as a fully integrated solution.
'Our 34-year relationship with Avnet has never been stronger,' said Pierre-Yves Ferrard, corporate vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales & Marketing at AMD. 'We appreciate Avnet's support in helping to generate demand for the award-winning AMD64 family of processors. Avnet mirrors AMD's customer-centric focus and has put a set of distribution services in place that makes it easy for its customers to deploy AMD processors with outstanding performance-per-watt-per-dollar.'
'In 2005, 64-bit solutions became a part of mainstream power computing,' said George Condon, senior vice president of Avnet Computing Components, Americas. 'AMD Opteron and AMD Athlon(TM) 64 processors take advantage of the new solutions being developed for mission-critical computing environments. Avnet helped AMD enter new markets by combining our technical expertise and global logistics services to help partners create flexible and reliable custom solutions quickly and cost effectively.'
Avnet takes a solutions-based approach to developing customized products based on the AMD Opteron processor with Direct Connect Architecture for white-box servers and workstations and the AMD Athlon 64 processor for white-box desktops and notebooks. In addition, in each region Avnet has partnered with a variety of leading manufacturers to provide complementary products. Complementary suppliers vary by region and include ASUS, Dataram, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Kingston, Micron, Newisys, Seagate, Supermicro, Tyan and Uniwide. All components are available as a kit for partners to assemble themselves or as a fully integrated solution.
'Our 34-year relationship with Avnet has never been stronger,' said Pierre-Yves Ferrard, corporate vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales & Marketing at AMD. 'We appreciate Avnet's support in helping to generate demand for the award-winning AMD64 family of processors. Avnet mirrors AMD's customer-centric focus and has put a set of distribution services in place that makes it easy for its customers to deploy AMD processors with outstanding performance-per-watt-per-dollar.'
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments