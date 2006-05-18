JDSU to sell Teleca's SITT

Teleca has signed a distribution agreement with JDSU to sell Teleca's Scalable Intensive Test Tool (SITT), which enables operators to test the load-bearing capacity of their mobile networks easily and effectively.

The agreement is expected to lead to more new business with leading operators.



Based on in-depth technical expertise in GPRS/UMTS, Teleca has developed SITT to enable operators to test the load-bearing capacity of their data networks, for example, before carrying out network upgrades. The tool has been designed to make it easy to simulate high network traffic loads and thereby detect any network shortcomings. When used in a recently completed project, SITT detected five times the number of shortcomings detected by traditional testing methods. Thanks to SITT, network disruptions could be avoided.



SITT helps operators increase the stability of their networks – even during peak loads – thereby reducing the need for overdimensioned network capacity, which in turn leads to large cost-savings.