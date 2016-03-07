© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Pegatron moves Dutch operations to Czech Republic

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Pegatron is closing its operations in Breda, the Netherlands. The site has only been running for about two years and now the company is pulling the plug.

The company will move the operation it had in the Breda to Ostrava in the Czech Republic. What this means is that 500 jobs will disappear from the region, along with the company. Most of the people working at the Pegatron unit were hired via staffing agencies, according to a report in DutchNews.



The company has not communicated any reasons behind the decision to move other than that the Brabant “was typified by peaks, troughs and seasonal influences,” the report continues.