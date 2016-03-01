© bae systems

BAE Systems to provide ultra wideband sensor capability to US Navy

BAE Systems has been awarded – by The Office of Naval Research – an USD 11 million contract to develop next-gen electronic warfare technology that aims to quickly detect, locate, and identify sources of radio frequency signals.

The technology – know as the Full-Spectrum Staring Receiver (FSSR) – enables near-instantaneous battlespace situational awareness, emitter tracking, threat warning, and countermeasure cueing, the company states in a press release.



“The program integrates a complementary array of innovative technologies into a comprehensive capability that addresses a critical need for full spectrum awareness, ensuring the Navy's ships and aircraft are best prepared for future missions,” said Steve Hedges, FSSR principal investigator at BAE Systems. “By subjecting the receiver to realistic, complex electromagnetic environments, we can demonstrate how these discrete innovations combine to enable an effective EW system capability.”