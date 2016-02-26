© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Comtech to upgrade satellite connectivity network in India

Comtech Telecommunications has been awarded USD 1.9 million in equipment orders to upgrade the satellite connectivity network in India.

During Comtech Telecommunications' second quarter of fiscal 2016, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data, was awarded a USD 1.9 million order for infrastructure equipment.



A large satellite systems integrator in India will utilize the equipment to increase its customer’s capabilities and expand its existing satellite connectivity network to optimize Internet traffic and increase the throughput while lowering overall operating costs.