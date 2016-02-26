© andreypopov dreamstime.com

The Peak Group and Equip-Test sign partnership

The Peak Group has entered into a new partnership with Equip-Test of Hungary.

Karl Miles, technical sales manager at Peak Production, said; “The partnership with Equip-Test will offer our customers a range of fixtures and services to complement our own. We plan an initial focus is on ICT fixtures for users of systems from Agilent, Teradyne, etc., but expect that to expand as the partnership develops. For our part we will now be able to offer custom designed functional test systems to the Equip-Test customer base. Together we can provide unrivalled European technical support.”



Zoltán Kádár, CEO of Equip-Test, said; “Over the last 30 years The Peak Group has built a good reputation for its test systems and its track record of quality and attention to detail makes Peak an ideal partner for Equip-Test. The commitment of both parties also means that we will now be able to offer our services in the UK and Ireland for the first time, whilst also supporting Peak customers from our already established locations.”