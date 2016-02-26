© nano dimension Electronics Production | February 26, 2016
Nano Dimension to enable 3D printing of sensors using nickel nano-particles
Nano Dimension, the company behind the Dragonfly 2020, has via a subsidiary signed a collaboration agreement with Ramot at Tel Aviv University.
Under the agreement a group of researchers – headed by Professor Gil Markovich, head of the department of Chemistry at Tel Aviv University – will collaborate on the development of an application method for a nanoparticle nickel material developed at the University Labs.
Nickel is a metal with excellent mechanical properties and very high corrosion resistance properties, thus suited for printing applications. However, when utilizing inks made from nickel nanoparticles for inkjet printing, the main problem is the formation of particle clusters that can clog the printer head nozzles.
Now, researchers at Professor Markowitz's labs have developed a method to produce a stable suspension of nickel nanoparticles that do not cluster. This was achieved using a wet chemical synthesis process, based on the reduction reaction of the nickel compounds and the presence of a capping agent which formed the final product, well defined nickel nanoparticles.
This collaboration with Tel Aviv University, in combination with Nano Dimension's intellectual property and know-how, could help advance development of new ink formulations tailored to Nano Dimension's printing technologies.
Potential applications of nickel nanoparticles include sensors with a high spatial resolution, using advanced print heads and a precision micrometer scale.
Additionally, nickel functions as an effective barrier against oxidation (diffusion barrier) and when used for the production of PCBs, this means corrosion is not possible. Adequate protection is particularly necessary for nano-metric corrosive metals, since the oxidation phase is immediate when exposed to air.
