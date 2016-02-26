© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Creation Technologies goes with Aegis FactoryLogix

EMS provider Creation Technologies has chosen to implement Aegis FactoryLogix across all ten of its global manufacturing locations.

Creation has quite a bit since buying its first CircuitCAM system from Aegis in 1997, and that includes acquiring companies across the US, Mexico and China.



Duncan Reed, GM of Toronto business unit commented, “Our partnership with Aegis software goes back to 1997, when we launched CircuitCAM in one business unit. oday, we believe Aegis’ FactoryLogix solution will provide Product Engineering and Manufacturing teams across Creation with additional flexibility and efficiency, especially during NPI to reduce our customers’ total time-to-market. FactoryLogix also offers us new options for component and product traceability, which are critical in the highly regulated industries of some of our customers.”