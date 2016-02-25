© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Connect Group names new CEO

Connect Group appoints Jeroen Tuik as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of 1 May 2016.

Jeroen Tuik brings with him management experience withinelectronics subcontracting world from management positions at – among others – Benchmark and Pemstar.



In April 2015, Flor Peersman, the company's Chief Operating Officer, was appointed CEO ad interim, a position he holds to this day. With the appointment of Jeroen Tuik as CEO, the management team is back to full strength, meaning that Flor Peersman can now fully focus on operations in his role as COO.



Flor Peersman: “I am very pleased that Jeroen has joined our management team. Exercising the dual

role of CEO and COO was quite a burden. Though I enjoyed doing it, I'm also glad that I'll be able to start concentrating on my duties as COO again. Our markets and the challenges we face require the full attention of a full-time COO and a full-time CEO. With Jeroen on board, this will be the case.”



Jeroen Tuik: “I greatly look forward to joining the Connect Group management team. Though the

company is still facing major challenges, I have great belief in its capabilities and wish to make my

contribution to its success.”