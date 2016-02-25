© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Terma to deliver anti-Icing antenna to Sofia Airport, Bulgaria

Terma has been contracted to deliver the newly developed Anti-Icing Antenna to Sofia Airport, Bulgaria to upgrade the Terma supplied Scanter Surface Movement Radar (SMR).

During winter, airports around the world experience problems with weather phenomena causing ice building on antennas spinning with 60 rotations per minute (RPM) which is the case in airport surveillance.



Ice on the antenna is not only an issue related to the equipment, but also a security risk if the ice ejects off the antenna with the risk of landing in public areas. The Terma Anti-Icing Antenna prevents ice from building up from +5 degrees Celsius.