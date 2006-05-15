Solectron integrated US FinePitch plant

Solectron Corporation, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing and integrated supply chain services, today announced the inauguration of its FinePitch operations in the company's Wilmington, Mass. manufacturing facility. FinePitch focuses on new product introduction (NPI) and low-volume, high-mix (LVHM) manufacturing services.



Solectron's FinePitch Technology operations, located in Wilmington, Mass. and Fremont, Calif., provide emerging and established businesses with prototyping and NPI solutions to facilitate time-to-market and LVHM manufacturing services. FinePitch is dedicated to providing customers access to Solectron's comprehensive design, manufacturing and aftermarket services with the intent to launch new products into production.



"For years Solectron's FinePitch business has been instrumental in helping companies take ideas from early stage concepts to market-ready products," said Joe Renda, general manager, FinePitch East. "Solectron's FinePitch operations provide the flexibility and speed for product prototyping, NPI and LVMH manufacturing with the global reach and procurement power of a tier-one EMS partner. Having a location in New England allows us to be geographically close to many OEMs, which is essential in NPI and LVHM services."



To celebrate the new facility, Solectron hosted employees, customers and elected officials during a May 12 ceremony. Presenters included Joe Renda, general manager, FinePitch East; Michael A. Caira, town manager, Wilmington, Mass.; Bill Palumbo, Operations Manager of Component Test Systems Division of Analog Devices; and other guests.