Viscom exceeds full year revenue forecast

According to preliminary figures, Viscom AG will increase its operating profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2015 and with that exceed its previous forecast for the year.

The German equipment manufacturer generated revenues of EUR 69.38 million in the past financial year, an increase of 11.5 % year on year (previous year: EUR 62.25 million). Which also means that the company exceeded its annual revenue forecast of EUR 62 million to EUR 67 million for the 2015 financial year.



EBIT amounted to EUR 10.157 thousand (previous year: EUR 9.378 thousand, +8.3 %), EBIT-Margin was 14.6 % (previous year: 15.1 %).