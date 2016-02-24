© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Comtech completes acquisition of TeleCommunication Systems

Comtech Telecommunications has closed its acquisition of TeleCommunication Systems, under which TCS' stockholders received USD 5.00 per share in cash.

Dr. Stanton Sloane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech, commented, “We are excited to close the acquisition of TCS. The acquisition provides a transformational opportunity for Comtech and is a significant step in our strategy of entering complementary markets and expanding our domestic and international commercial offerings.”



Dr. Sloane added, “We continue to work hand in hand with TCS to integrate our two great companies and look forward to providing additional information about the close of the transaction on our second quarter financial results conference call which is scheduled to occur in March 2016.”