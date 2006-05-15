Heidelberg has sold lithography system

German based Heidelberg Instruments announced the sale of an advanced DWL400 maskless laser lithography system to the Institute of Optics, Information and Photonics (Max Planck Research Group) at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

The DWL400 system will enable the user to expose minimum structures on photoresist down to 0.6 microns, with an active write area of up to 400 mm by 400 mm.



"The laser lithography will be mainly used for direct writing of microstructured optical elements and materials. We especially appreciate the openness of HIMT towards new ideas that involve changing hard- or software and are looking forward to this cooperation." states Dr. Sabine Koenig, project coordinator at the Institute of Optics, Information and Photonics.



"In most research environments, performance and flexibility are crucial to success of various projects, "says Alexander Forozan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "At the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg Institute of Optics, this is realized by customization, in addition to existing capabilities crucial for micro optics research such as grey scale exposure (128 levels), ability to expose thick resist and layer to layer alignment".