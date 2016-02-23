© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Dell and EMC deal one step closer to completion

Dell and EMC receive US Federal Trade Commission clearance for the proposed merger between the companies.

The transaction still remains subject to approval by EMC’s shareholders, regulatory clearance in certain other jurisdictions and other customary closing conditions.



“We are delighted that, with this key regulatory milestone now complete, we have taken another step on our path to becoming a combined company,” said Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Inc. “Our teams are engaged in integration planning and all transaction-related workstreams are on track.”



“We are very pleased to receive FTC clearance as this takes us a step closer to realizing our vision of creating a global privately-controlled technology company. Together, our investments in R&D, focus on innovation and world-class sales and service will enable our customers to accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud and digital transformation,” said Joe Tucci, Chairman and CEO of EMC.