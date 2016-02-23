© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Sharp reduce wages for employees

Sharp is going through lots of changes at the moment – and even bigger changes are on the horizon – but as of now, the company has reached an agreement with the company labour union to continue its measures to strengthen its business foundation.

What this means in short is that the company will try to make up some funds via reductions of labour costs.



The longer version is that Sharp is currently in the process of recovering its business performance, and it has been conducting the reduction in salaries of managerial staff and rank-and-file (union members) employees as part of measures to reduce labour costs.



While the circumstances surrounding the Sharp are still harsh, the improvement of financial strengths for “recovery and growth” will have to be secured, which is why Sharp has decided to continue with these kinds of measures.



So, based on this – the already implemented 2% salary reduction for the rank-and-file (union members) employees, which was suppose to end in March 2016, will continue from from April 2016 to March 2017.



And the same goes for the 5% salary reduction against managerial staff. The reduction was suppose to end in March this year – but will now continue on until March 2017.