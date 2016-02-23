© adam121 dreamstime.com

GCT GmbH with over 15% sales increase

In 2015, GCT in Weingarten achieved a net sales increase of over 15%. The highest growth rates came from diamond coated tools used for the mechanical processing of metal PCB.

Increased requirements on high precision reference holes resulted in the company doubling its sales of diamond coated drills.



The job coating of tools for dental, graphite and carbon fibre applications experienced growth of over 150%. Disproportional high growth rate of 25% within the European and American market compensates the small decline in Asia. On average 80'000 tools were diamond coated per month, the company writes in a statement.