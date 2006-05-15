Electronics Production | May 15, 2006
Felix Marchal becomes Telit's new Vice President Global Sales
Sales specialist Felix Marchal joined the Italian wireless expert Telit Communications as Vice President Global Sales at the beginning of May 2006.
Prior to this assignment, the 41 year old French professional worked as Indirect Channel Sales Director EMEA for Wavecom. The newly established position of Vice President Global Sales is a key component of Telit's new global sales strategy. Based on its success in Europe, Telit aims to strengthen its M2M commitment in the US and Asia. Felix Marchal will be responsible for establishing, adapting and expanding the relevant organisational processes and structures. This staffing coup further demonstrates Telit's growth plans as well as its role as challenger in the
M2M market as Telit targets market leadership in the most important vertical M2M segments.
Felix Marchal, born in 1964, has more than 15 years of experience in the semi-conductor industry. He has worked in various sales positions for many years and is widely connected in the industry. Before joining Telit, Felix worked for two and a half years as Indirect Channel Sales Director EMEA for Telit's competitor Wavecom in Paris. In this position, he was responsible for the Value Add Manufacturers and Distributors Network in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
From 2001 to 2003, Felix worked as Automotive Sales Director Western Europe and from 1997 to 2001 as Memory Sales & Marketing Senior Manager Western Europe at Infineon Technologies. Prior to this job, he was with the US-based technology enterprise Texas Instruments for seven years where he held various positions such as Nokia Worldwide Key Account Manager, Field Sales Engineer and European Business Planning Engineer.
In his position as Vice President Global Sales, Felix will be responsible for implementing Telit's global sales and distribution strategy. Based on its success and its innovative and market-orientated product portfolio, Telit will engage in the American and Asian M2M markets. This requires the implementation of global organisational structures and efficient sales processes. In addition to this, Felix Marchal will also be responsible for establishing partnerships with key accounts on a global scale.
"Telit is currently the largest challenger in the M2M market," says Felix Marchal about his motivations for leaving Wavecom for Telit. Moreover, the company offers leading-edge, efficient and cost-optimised products and differs from most of its competitors by virtue of its agility. Thanks to its own protocol stack, Telit is able to respond very flexibly to customer demands. "Moreover, I am part of a dynamic and successful team at Telit. I am really looking forward to my future challenges
with this company," says Felix Marchal.
