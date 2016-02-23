© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

CyberOptics recives $1.9 million order for 3D AOI system

CyberOptics Corporation has received an order valued at approximately USD 1.9 million for SQ3000 automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, based upon the company’s 3D MRS inspection technology platform.

Subodh Kulkarni, president and chief executive officer, said: “Since the start of last year’s fourth quarter and continuing thus far in 2016, follow-on orders totaling USD 4.7 million for our 3D SQ3000 AOI system have been placed by a key customer. As evidenced by these sizeable orders, our differentiated 3D MRS technology is enabling CyberOptics to gain share in the global AOI market. This order activity reaffirms our confidence in CyberOptics’ future.”



The order is scheduled for shipment late in the first quarter of 2016.