3D PCB printer startup Nano Dimension gets NASDAQ listing

Israeli Nano Dimension Ltd., the manufacturer of the Dragonfly 2020 3D printer, has received all of the approvals required to uplist its Depositary Shares (ADSs) to the NASDAQ Capital Market.

Trading of the Company's ADS on the NASDAQ Capital Market will be effective within the next few days under the stock symbol “NNDM”.



“Becoming a NASDAQ-listed company is an important step in our overall corporate development strategy as we look to increase awareness of Nano Dimension within the U.S. investment community and expand our presence in the U.S. market," said Amit Dror, Chief Executive Officer, Nano Dimension. "This listing adds to recent milestones for Nano Dimension, including the confidence placed in our products by top-tier U.S.-based beta customers, a manufacturing agreement with Flextronics, new patent applications to further solidify our leadership position in the industry, as well as recent research grant approval from Israel’s Chief Scientist.