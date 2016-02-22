© pichetw dreamstime.com

Nokia and Sanmina to deliver data center solutions

EMS provider Sanmina Corporation will collaborate with Nokia for the delivery of a range of data center solutions which aims to enable operators to harness the cloud.

This strategic collaboration between Nokia and Sanmina will focus on the delivery of cost effective and scalable, multivendor cloud infrastructure solutions. Whith Sanmina's experience with IT infrastructure, hardware integration and global fulfilment for the telecommunications and cloud computing markets, Nokia is gunning to be able to rapidly deliver custom infrastructure solutions to improve operator time to market.



"Nokia's Data Center Services coupled with rapid delivery of validated and tested data center solutions tailored to each operator's requirements will be critical for our customer's success in launching services quickly and efficiently. Sanmina's deep global supply chain and assembly expertise with complex, multivendor solutions will ensure seamless transition from design to delivery," said Deepak Harie, vice president of Systems Integration at Nokia.



"Sanmina is a proud, longstanding partner for Nokia and we are pleased Nokia is looking to us to help them achieve their vision of delivering data center services to help operators navigate the cloud through our Embedded, Connected and Cloud Solutions business" www.sanmina.com, said Chuck Kostalnick, executive vice president and chief business officer at Sanmina.